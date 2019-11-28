Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 27 (ANI): An explosive device went off in the parking area near the venue of a public meeting of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) in Pokhara in central Nepal on Wednesday.
The gathering was being addressed by co-chairperson of the party, Pushpa Kamal Dahal, who was talking about the upcoming by-elections in the Himalayan country, according to reports by the Himalayan Times.
No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)
Nepal: Explosion in communist party's gathering, no casualties
ANI | Updated: Nov 27, 2019 15:03 IST
