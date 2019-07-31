Nuwakot [Nepal], July 31 (ANI): A bomb exploded in a ward office in Nuwakot district on Wednesday, officials said.
Also, two vehicles came under attack in Makwanpur and suspicious objects were found at four places in Hetauda.
The Nepal Army's bomb disposal team are heading towards the locations to take stock of the situation.
More details are awaited. (ANI)
Nepal: Explosion in ward office, 2 vehicles come under attack
ANI | Updated: Jul 31, 2019 10:47 IST
