Nepal explosion: Suspect succumbs to injuries, four injured under treatment

Dhangadhi [Nepal], July 19 (ANI): One of the five people, including an Indian national, who was injured in Thursday's bomb explosion at a local hotel in Nepal's far-western city of Dhangadhi has succumbed to his injuries, police said on Friday.

The deceased, Ram Bahadur Singh, a part of the banned Nepal Communist Party, is suspected by police suspect to have carried out the explosion.

"One of the five injured has succumbed to his injuries in Maya Metro Hospital. He has been identified as Ram Bahadur Singh, a resident of Bajhang district. The doctors informed us that there were shrapnel injuries to his body and he breathed his last at around 11:30 pm (local time) on Thursday," Superintendent of District Police Office, Kailali, Dakshya Kumar Basnet, told ANI over the phone.

"Singh has been proved to be a member of banned Nepal Communist Party and a former Maoist Rebel. He was carrying bomb in the Tiffin box he was carrying which we suspect of being transported and blasted off in middle while he was there in hotel," he added.

The Nepal Communist Party is yet to take responsibility for the explosion.

On Thursday, police had found a Chinese gun and a bike rode by Singh.

The police initially had suspected a cylinder burst to be the cause of the explosion.

The other four people -- identified as Keshavraj Pandey, Laxman Serela, Jitendra Yadav, and an Indian national Mobin Khan -- are still undergoing treatment.

Security has been beefed up across the country and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

