Nepal floods: 43 dead, over 24 missing, says police

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 14 (ANI): At least 43 people were killed and 20 others sustained injuries due to the havoc created by floods and landslides triggered by torrential rainfall, the police said here on Sunday.

Incessant rain since Thursday left many settlements at high risk of floods and landslides in several places in Nepal. Transportation has also been disrupted in all major highways.

According to the Nepal police, more than 24 people have gone missing in the Himalayan nation.

A total of 27,380 police personnel have been deployed across the country for search and rescue operations. Around 8,856 personnel were deployed in Kathmandu valley, the police told The Himalayan Times on Sunday.

The Department of Hydrology and Meteorology in Nepal have also issued an alert regarding risks of flash floods in rivers flowing from the Chure region and hills of Sudur Paschim Province, Province 5 and small rivers flowing from Karnali Province. It has also said that there are high chances of flash floods in rivers flowing in the mid-hilly regions in Province 1, 2, 3 and Gandaki Province.

Meteorological Forecasting Division has said rainfall will continue for two to three days in most places across the country.

It has also said that obstructions are likely to occur because of low visibility in both airways and road transportation. (ANI)

