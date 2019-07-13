Flooding caused by heavy rainfall in Nepal
Nepal floods: Police say death toll climbs to 21

ANI | Updated: Jul 13, 2019 12:28 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): The police here on Saturday said that the death toll due to the damage caused by floods and landslides, triggered by incessant rainfall in last the 24 hours, has climbed to 21.
As per data collected by the police until 8:00 am today, 10 people are reported to be missing and another 10 people have suffered injuries due to the calamity triggered by the downpour.
At least 50 people have been rescued from various places across the country so far, it added.
Heavy rains since Thursday have hit 20 of Nepal's 77 districts, in the hills as well as in southern plains, according to The Himalayan Times.
A statement issued by the Home Ministry of Nepal said that the collapse of houses and structures in the wake of the heavy rainfall has claimed the lives of most people across Nepal.
Television channels showed police evacuating residents from flooded homes in rubber boats in some parts of Kathmandu where roads were flooded. Families carrying their belongings on their heads waded through waist-deep water.
"We have evacuated more than 150 people and are on the standby for rescue in different areas," Bigyan Dev Pandey, an army spokesman, was quoted as saying.
Officials further said that the Kosi River in eastern Nepal, which flows into the eastern Indian state of Bihar, had risen above the danger mark.
The weather office has also asked residents to remain alert saying heavy rains were expected to continue through the weekend. (ANI)

