Nepal Foreign Minister announces plans to build Manaskhand Circuit

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 2 (ANI): Nepal Foreign Minister NP Saud has announced plans to build the Manaskhand Circuit which will connect India's Uttarakhand with Nepal's Far Western Provinces, EPardafas reported.

Saud while speaking on his first visit to his hometown Kanchanpur after assuming the role of Foreign Minister, stated that he would take the necessary steps to develop the circuit to encourage tourists coming to Uttarakhand to also visit Nepal's Far Western Province.



The Nepal Foreign Minister stated that he has requested a proposal to be prepared on how to connect religious places in both countries and plans to present it to India during the upcoming visit of the Prime Minister.

The minister emphasized the need for a concrete bridge to connect Parshuram in Dadeldhura and Purnagiri in India to promote religious and tourism activities in the region.

According to EPardafas, Saud mentioned the government's preparations to operate the country's first medical university, Dashrath Chand University of Health Sciences. The Council of Ministers has already approved making Geta the first medical college in the country, and work is underway to make a law to bring it into operation. (ANI)

