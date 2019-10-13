Nepal: Gas leak causes fire at a refugee camp, injures one

Kathmandu [Nepal], Oct 13 (ANI): One person was injured after a huge fire triggered by a gas leak burned down huts at a refugee camp in Jhapa district of Nepal on Sunday.

The camp site fire burned down nine huts and caused minor injury to one refugee, an official said.

"The fire has been contained now. Gas leakage might have started the fire. We are accessing the damage," Nabin Baral, Ward Chair of Beldangi-2 where the camp is located told ANI over the phone.

An investigation is underway to assess the damage caused by the blaze. (ANI)

