Nepal gets new foreign minister

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], September 22 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Wednesday appointed Narayan Khadka as foreign minister, over two months after forming the new government.

Deuba's secretariat confirmed that Khadka has been appointed foreign minister to lead the country's delegation to the ongoing United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

"He will be taking oath to the office at 1 PM to be held at Office of the President," Prime Minister Deuba's personal secretary Bhanu Deuba confirmed ANI over the phone.

Though a new minister has been added onboard, 16 ministries under leadership are still vacant.



The decision to appoint Khadka as Foreign Minister was taken after a cabinet meeting on Tuesday.

After the oath-taking ceremony, the PM secretariat confirmed that Khadka will go to Singha Durbar to take charge of the office later in the day and head for the US in the evening.

The newly appointed minister Khadka is scheduled to fly to New York to participate in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly.

PM Deuba appointed Dr Khadka as the Foreign Minister following consultation with the ruling coalition parties.

Deuba had sought consensus with the coalition parties saying that the ministry would be retained by the Nepali Congress. The leaders of the alliance have agreed to give ministry to the NC even though other parties of the alliance have been claiming the ministry.

Sher Bahadur Deuba was appointed Nepal's prime minister for the fifth time in July, a day after the Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives and upheld his claim to be the new leader. (ANI)

