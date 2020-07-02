Nepal govt decides to prorogue ongoing budget session amid political crisis

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 2 (ANI): The Nepal government on Thursday decided to prorogue (discontinue without dissolving) the ongoing budget session of the Parliament.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting held at Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli's official residence in Baluwatar. It comes amid reports of an inter-party dispute between Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and former Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda.

The Prachanda-led faction in the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) has demanded the resignation of Oli from the post of the prime minister and party-co chair.

Earlier in the day, Oli visited Sheetal Niwas to meet President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.

On Wednesday, the Standing Committee meeting of the NCP was called, during which 17 out of 18 Standing Committee members demanded Oli's resignation.

The senior leaders, including co-chair Prachanda, Madhav Nepal, Jhalanath Khanal and Bamdev Gautam asked the Prime Minister to step down from the post citing his 'failure' over various issues. (ANI)

