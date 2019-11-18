About one thousand Buddhist pilgrims from 25 countries chanted the Tripitaka for three days.
About one thousand Buddhist pilgrims from 25 countries chanted the Tripitaka for three days.

Nepal hosts Tripitaka chanting ceremony

ANI | Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:59 IST

Rupandehi [Nepal], Nov 18 (ANI): Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha echoed with the verses of Tripitaka, the traditional scriptures for the Buddhists, as about one thousand Buddhist pilgrims from 25 countries including India, Thailand, Myanmar, and Nepal chanted the Tripitaka for three days to mark the 2nd episode of Tripitaka Chanting Ceremony.
"Lord Buddha who had performed 'Deshna'... the Tripitaka was recorded, three months after he preached. We call it First Buddhist Council. A total of 500 infinitum monks read out chapters on religion and politeness. 100 years later during King Kalasoka again a group of 700 monks read it out, again after 300 years during the time of Samrat Ashok again the religion was transformed," Bhikchhu Maitri Mahasthavir, President of Akhil Bhikkhu Mahasanga, Nepal also the Coordinator of the International Tripitaka Chanting, Lumbini told ANI.
The first episode of Chanting Ceremony was held in 2018 which was participated by about 700 monks and nuns from 18 countries.
The Tripitaka which holds high significance in Buddhism is a lesser-known fact to the people, the organizers claim that these sort of events would help in making people aware about the scriptures as well as give identity to the people around the globe.
"International Tripitaka Chanting is helping to promote Lumbini, the birthplace of Buddha as a Buddhist spiritual destination. It would help to enhance spirituality in the Buddha's birthplace because very few people know that the exact birthplace of Buddha lies in Nepal. That's why this sort of event is promoting Buddha's birthplace," Gyanin Rai, Senior Administrative Officer at Lumbini Development Trust claimed.
The three days event was started with chanting of Sutrapitak, followed by Tripitak, chanted by participants in their own languages and styles.
The second day of the Ceremony witnessed the chanting of Abidhamapitak, led by monks from Burma (Myanmar), and followed by monks from Nepal, Japan, Vietnam, China, and others.
The third day witnessed the chanting of Binaypitak under the leadership of monks from Thailand and Cambodia which concluded with the lighting of candles in the holy garden of Maya Devi Temple. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 08:35 IST

US says it supports people of Iran in their 'peaceful protest'

Washington [US], Nov 18 (ANI): The United States has extended support to the people of Iran in their "peaceful protests".

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:18 IST

Iran: Amid protests over fuel price hike, President Rouhani...

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Amidst the protests in the country over the fuel price hike, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Sunday warned that the "anarchy and rioting" would not be tolerated.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:02 IST

Georgia: Protestors from Opposition block all entrances to Parliament

Tbilisi [Georgia], Nov 18 (ANI/Sputnik): Representatives of the Georgian opposition, who are protesting in the centre of Tbilisi demanding the resignation of the government, have blocked all entrances to the parliament, the leader of the New Georgia opposition party, Giorgi Vashadze, told reporters on

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 06:00 IST

Hong Kong Protests: Police storm University Campus, retreat in...

Hong Kong, Nov 18 (ANI): After an extremely violent day, which saw fierce clashes between the two sides, police stormed the Hong Kong Polytechnic University campus held by pro-democracy protestors, early on Monday (local time) before retreating in face of growing fire.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 04:06 IST

Act quickly and get the deal done: Donald Trump tells 'Chairman'...

Washington D.C. [US], Nov 18 (ANI): US President Donald Trump on Sunday urged the North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to "act quickly" to "get the deal done" over stalled negotiations between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:59 IST

Iran slams US Secretary of State for backing protestors...

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): Iranian Foreign Ministry on Sunday slammed US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo for backing protestors.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 03:02 IST

Iran: 36 killed in protests against fuel price hike

Tehran [Iran], Nov 18 (ANI): At least 36 people have died since protests erupted across over the fuel price hike.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:47 IST

I should be allowed to return to country, complete my final...

Mexico City [Mexico], Nov 18 (ANI): Former Bolivian President Evo Morales who fled Bolivia following his resignation has said that he should be allowed to return to the country and complete his final term.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 02:03 IST

US Defence Secretary urges renewal of GSOMIA between Japan-South Korea

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 18 (ANI): US Defence Secretary Mark Esper has urged Seoul to renew Japan-South Korea General Security of Military Information Agreement (GSOMIA), which expires on November 23.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 01:24 IST

Sri Lanka: Maithripala Sirisena congratulates Gotabaya on...

Colombo [Sri Lanka], Nov 18 (ANI): Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena on Sunday congratulated Gotabaya Rajapaksa on his "historic" victory in the presidential elections.

Read More

Updated: Nov 18, 2019 00:26 IST

Iraq: Rockets hit Green Zone in Baghdad, no casualties reported

Baghdad [Iraq], Nov 18 (ANI): Two rockets hit fortified Green Zone in Baghdad on Sunday (local time).

Read More

Updated: Nov 17, 2019 23:06 IST

Rajnath Singh holds bilaterals with New Zealand, Australian...

Bangkok [Thailand], Nov 17 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held bilaterals with his New Zealand and Australian counterparts Ron Mark and Linda Reynolds respectively here on Sunday and reviewed New Delhi's defence cooperation with the two Pacific nations.

Read More
iocl