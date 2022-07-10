Nepal: Indian diplomat inaugurates school built under grant assistance from Indian government

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 10 (ANI): Prashant Kumar Sona, Second Secretary, Embassy of India on Sunday inaugurated a school building and hostel for Shree Ghanteshwar Secondary School for Doti district in Nepal under the grant assistance from the Government of India.

The project was undertaken at the cost of NRs 9.69 million under the India-Nepal Development Cooperation in Education Sector as a Community Development Project, according to the statement released by the Embassy.

This is one of the 75 projects being inaugurated this year in Nepal as part of "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" which celebrates 75 years of India's independence.

Shree Ghanteshwar Secondary School is established in Jorayal Rural Municipality-4, Kundikot, Doti District with over 650 students. The new infrastructure created for this school will provide a conducive learning environment.

Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.



Out of this, 34 HICDPs are in Sudurpashchim Province, including 3 projects in Doti District, an official statement by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the ties between both countries.

The implementation of these projects reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India to complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors including Education.

Earlier, in the last week, Karun Bansal, First Secretary, Embassy of India, inaugurated three school buildings, including Shree Secondary School, Buddhabhumi Municipality in Kapilvastu District, and two other buildings of Shivbhari Secondary School and Shree Janaki Higher Secondary School, Maharajgunj Municipality-9 in Kapilvastu District, Nepal under the Government of India grant assistance.

The buildings were constructed at the cost of NRs.34.00 million, and NRs.59.20 million respectively under India-Nepal Development Programme in Education Sector as a Community Development Project, according to the statement released by the Indian embassy. (ANI)

