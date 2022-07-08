Nepal: Indian embassy official inaugurates school built under Government of India assistance

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 8 (ANI): Within a week, Karun Bansal, First Secretary, Embassy of India, inaugurated the third school building of Shree Secondary School, Buddhabhumi Municipality in Kapilvastu District, Nepal under the grant assistance from the Government of India.

The school is constructed at the cost of NRs.34.00 million under India-Nepal Development Programme in Education Sector as a Community Development Project, according to the statement released by the Indian embassy.

This is one of the projects that is being inaugurated this year as part of the "India@75 Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations which commemorate 75 years of India's independence.



From the Nepal side, MP Brijesh Kumar Gupta, District Coordination Commitee Chief Baburam Acharya, and Mayor of Buddhabhumi Municipality Keshav Shreshtha were also present during the event.

Shree Secondary School is an old established school in Kapilvastu District. The new infrastructure built under this project will create a suitable environment for teaching in the school.



Since 2003, India has taken up over 527 High Impact Community Development Projects (HICDPs) in Nepal and has completed 470 projects in the areas of health, education, drinking water, connectivity, sanitation and creation of other public utilities across all 7 provinces of Nepal at the grassroots level.

Out of this, 60 HICDPs are in Lumbini Province including 5 projects in Kapilvastu District, an official statement by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said.

India and Nepal enjoy a multi-faceted and multi-sectoral development partnership that is reflective of the closeness of the ties between both countries.

The implementation of these projects reflects the continued commitment of the Government of India to complementing the efforts of the Government of Nepal to create infrastructure in priority sectors including Education.

Earlier on Friday, first Secretary inaugurated two school buildings of Shivbhari Secondary School and Shree Janaki Higher Secondary School, Maharajgunj Municipality-9 in Kapilvastu District, Nepal under the Government of India grant assistance.

At the cost of NRs.59.20 million as a Community Development Project under India-Nepal Development Cooperation in the Education Sector, the two schools- Shivbhari Secondary School and Shree Janaki Higher Secondary School have been built and inaugurated under the "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" celebrations which commemorate 75 years of India's independence.

Shivbhari Secondary School and Shree Janaki Higher Secondary School are old establishments in the Kapilvastu district of Nepal, imparting education to more than 700 students and 1300 students respectively, an official statement by the Embassy of India in Kathmandu said. The new infrastructure built under this project for these schools will create a suitable environment, the statement added. (ANI)

