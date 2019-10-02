Nepal: Indian embassy unveils Mahatma Gandhi's statue

Kathmandu [Nepal">Nepal], Oct 02 (ANI): Indian Embassy here on Wednesday unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

In a procession organised inside Indian Embassy in Kathmandu, Indian Ambassador to Nepal">Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri along with other dignitaries and guests unveiled the statute and paid homage to the Father of India.

"This is not just the tradition which we have been following which we have done, these are those objectives which are relevant today also and would remain relevant in the coming days too. If we all celebrate it together; Bapu Ji, Lal Bahadur Sastri Ji's birthday also falls today, we are celebrating this. This is occasion to remember, to understand those things which are meant for the good of the world," Indian Head of Mission to Nepal">Nepal, Manjeev Singh Puri said addressing the event.

The unveiling programme was followed by a presentation of Vaishnav Songs/Bhajans by the artists and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya, Kathmandu who enthralled the audience with their mesmerizing performance.

Born on October 2, 1869, in Porbandar town of Gujarat, Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, popularly known as Mahatma Gandhi, adopted a non-violent resistance and was at the forefront of the freedom struggle against the colonial British rule with utmost patience.

This led to India finally achieving its independence in 1947. Fondly known as Bapu, his unwavering belief in 'swaraj' (self-governance) and 'ahimsa' (violence) won him accolades across the world.

Every Indian Mission around the globe has been organizing events to mark the Birth Anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who turned 150 years.

The Indian Mission in Nepal">Nepal on the eve of the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi on Tuesday evening had organized Khadi Fashion Show where designers from India and Nepal">Nepal showcased their designs using Khadi Cloth. (ANI)

