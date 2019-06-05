Nepal: Indian Mission marks World Environment Day by planting saplings

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 5 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Nepal on Wednesday marked the World Environment Day by planting saplings within its premises.

Manjeev Singh Puri, the Head of Indian Mission in Nepal, led the program organised inside the Embassy premises and was joined by the other mission staffs and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya.

More than 300 plant saplings were planted on the occasion, an official from the Indian Embassy informed ANI.

The World Environment Day observed on June 5 is marked annually to celebrate the environment that we live in and spread awareness for its conservation.

This year, the theme focused on "Take Action to #BeatAirPollution". (ANI)

