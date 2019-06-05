Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri along with all the Embassy Family actively participated in the event and planted saplings on June 5 (Picture Credits: Indian Embassy in Nepal/ Twitter)
Ambassador Manjeev Singh Puri along with all the Embassy Family actively participated in the event and planted saplings on June 5 (Picture Credits: Indian Embassy in Nepal/ Twitter)

Nepal: Indian Mission marks World Environment Day by planting saplings

ANI | Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:46 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 5 (ANI): The Embassy of India in Nepal on Wednesday marked the World Environment Day by planting saplings within its premises.
Manjeev Singh Puri, the Head of Indian Mission in Nepal, led the program organised inside the Embassy premises and was joined by the other mission staffs and students of Kendriya Vidyalaya.
More than 300 plant saplings were planted on the occasion, an official from the Indian Embassy informed ANI.
The World Environment Day observed on June 5 is marked annually to celebrate the environment that we live in and spread awareness for its conservation.
This year, the theme focused on "Take Action to #BeatAirPollution". (ANI)

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 23:09 IST

US agrees to expand defence trade cooperation with India

Washington D.C. [USA], Jun 5 (ANI): The United States on Tuesday agreed to increase the defence trade relationship with India and batted for a broader security partnership in the Indo-Pacific region.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:52 IST

Amidst China-US trade war, Xi in Moscow bats for new strategic...

Moscow [Russia], Jun 5 (ANI): As trade war hits Beijing's diplomatic relations with the United States, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Wednesday on a state visit to Russia, as the two countries are expected to bring their comprehensive strategic partnership of coordination to a new era.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 21:00 IST

Cut in annual defence budget won't impact our response to any...

Islamabad [Pakistan], Jun 5 (ANI): Pakistan Army chief, General Qamar Javed Bajwa, on Wednesday said that the voluntary decision to cut the annual increase in defence spending will not impact Pakistan's response to any potential threat.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 20:35 IST

Trump commemorates 'unprecedented' D-Day events with Queen, world leaders

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): United States President Donald Trump, who is currently on a state visit to the United Kingdom, commemorated an "unprecedented" set of events on the 75th anniversary of the D-Day in Portsmouth on Wednesday in the presence of Queen Elizabeth II, British Prime Minister Theresa M

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 19:28 IST

Putin greets BRICS and SCO countries' youth to Stavropol Spring festival

Moscow [Russia], Jun 5 (ANI): Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to participants, organisers and guests of the third BRICS and SCO Student Spring International Festival in Stavropol, which marks the beginning of Russia's presidency in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 16:37 IST

Protest held in PoK on World Environment Day to save rivers

Muzaffarabad [PoK], June 5 (ANI): People here on the occasion of World Environment Day on Wednesday held a protest against Pakistan government's decision to divert the water of river Jhelum and build hydro-power projects on the river Neelum.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 15:35 IST

NZ: Bomb threat triggers police operation at Whenuapai airbase

Auckland [New Zealand], Jun 5 (ANI): A police emergency operation is underway after a threat was made about explosives at the Whenuapai airbase here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 14:27 IST

Muslims across Nepal mark Eid-ul-Fitr with fervour

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jun 5 (ANI): Celebrations marking the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr are underway in Nepal.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 13:01 IST

Cross-border terrorism poses major threat in South Asia: Experts

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): Experts at a seminar titled 'Cross-Border Terrorism: Challenges in South Asia and its Neighbourhood', hosted by The Democracy Forum at the University of London's Senate House, opined that South Asia and its neighbours are facing growing threats from cross-border terrorism.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 12:36 IST

India, Japan to take Modi-Abe vision forward: Jaishankar

New Delhi [India], Jun 5 (ANI): India and Japan have agreed to be in regular contact to take the "Modi-Abe vision" forward, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 10:43 IST

Sudan: Death toll rises to 60 after crackdown on pro-democracy protesters

Khartoum [Sudan], Jun 5 (ANI): At least 60 people were killed and over 300 others were wounded after security forces launched a crackdown on pro-democracy protesters earlier this week, according to the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors (CCSD).

Read More

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 07:21 IST

Donald, Melania Trump host Prince Charles, Camilla at banquet

London [UK], Jun 5 (ANI): A day after attending a state banquet hosted by Queen Elizabeth II at the Buckingham Palace, the Trumps on Tuesday reciprocated the hospitality by hosting a return banquet for the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall.

Read More
iocl