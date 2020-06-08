Nepal logs 314 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death in last 24 hours

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 8 (ANI): In the last 24 hours, Nepal has recorded 314 new cases of COVID-19 and one death. With the new cases, a total of 3,762 people have been infected by the virus and 14 people have died, the Health Ministry confirmed.

Out of the new cases, 294 were male and 20 female, including a 3-year-old girl.

"As of now, the contagion has further spread to 71 districts out of 77 districts of the nation," said Dr Jageshwor Gautam, newly appointed spokesperson at the Ministry of Health and Population.

Meanwhile, 21 people have recovered taking the number of recoveries to 488.

Nepal on Monday tested 4,766 samples for SARS-CoV-2 virus using Real Time-Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) method while 11,942 samples were tested using Rapid Diagnostic Test Kits.

On Sunday, the Himalayan Nation recorded 213 new cases of COVID-19 while on Saturday it was 323. (ANI)

