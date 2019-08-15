The committee also has suggested the government should make one Nepali guide with basic or advanced knowledge on an expedition to go along with climber for the summit.
The committee also has suggested the government should make one Nepali guide with basic or advanced knowledge on an expedition to go along with climber for the summit.

Nepal makes mountaineering experience mandatory for aspirants wanting to scale Everest

ANI | Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:03 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): All climbers seeking a permit to scale Mt Everest should have prior high altitude mountaineering experience, said a high-level committee in its report on Wednesday.
The committee probed into various issues including reasons behind the death of 11 climbers this season at Mount Everest alone.
"In order to make the summit safer and to acclimatize climbers vying for Everest Summit or peaks above 8,000 meters they must be made to climb any peak in Nepal that are above 6,500 meters," the committee has suggested as a means of a reformation in its report.
The committee also has suggested the government should make one Nepali guide with basic or advanced knowledge on an expedition to go along with climber for the summit.
As per the report submitted the helper also would require to have a basic and advance training from an institution along with a record of successful ascend of at least one peak inside Nepal above 7000 meters. But the guide who will be going along with the Mt. Everest ascenders must climb one summit above 8,000 meters in order to be fitted to perform the role.
Nepal on spring climbing season of 2019 had issued permits to 381 climbers to scale the world's tallest mountain in the world the Mount Everest, the highest in the record.
With photo of Traffic Jam at world's highest peak surfacing around which is credited for casualties this year Nepal's Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said he will assure security and other concerning aspects.
"All climbers who so ever wanting to summit Sagarmatha (Nepali name of Mt. Everest) or other peaks of Nepal I want to call them to Nepal with confidence, sense of security, completing the criteria, you can climb the Sagarmatha, the Government of Nepal would make the necessary management for you, ensure security, insurance and other issues which will be overseen by us," Tourism Minister of Nepal Bhattarai added further.
Nepal, the landlocked nation in South Asia has more than 1310 peaks that can be ascended out of which 414 are open for ascends. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:43 IST

Syrian Air Force warplane drowned by militants

Damascus [Syria], August 15 (Sputnik/ANI): Militants operating in the Idlib province shot down a Syrian air force plane on Wednesday, Syria's state television reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:43 IST

UNSC likely to hold a session on J-K on August 16

New York [US], Aug 15 (ANI): The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) is expected to hold a session to discuss the situation in Jammu and Kashmir on August 16, said UNSC President Joanna Wronecka on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 03:28 IST

2 gunmen leave 4 cops injured in Philadelphia, combat underway

Philadelphia [United States], Aug 15 (ANI): At least four police officers were injured after two gunmen reportedly opened fire at cops in Philadelphia's Nicetown district on Wednesday afternoon.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:37 IST

Nepal bans absentee liaison officers for fudging attendance

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 15 (ANI): Nepal on Wednesday banned Liaison Officers (LOs) who faked their presence during summit window this year at Mt Everest,

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 01:04 IST

Indian High Commission in Pakistan lit-up ahead of Independence Day

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 15 (ANI): The Indian High Commission in Islamabad is all set to celebrate the 73rd Independence Day of the country with much fervour, even as Islamabad continues its bitter rhetorics following revocation of Article 370.

Read More

Updated: Aug 15, 2019 00:34 IST

Resolve Kashmir issue bilaterally with India: Russia tells Pakistan

Moscow [Russia], Aug 15 (ANI): Russia on Wednesday told Pakistan that there is no alternative to resolve Kashmir issue but "bilaterally through political and diplomatic means."

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 22:28 IST

Imran Khan admits Balakot strike took place, says India planning...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 14 (ANI): In an indirect admission that the Balakot was a major operation that rattled Pakistan, country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday that India was planning an even bigger operation in PoK in the aftermath of the abrogation of Article 370 by New Delhi.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 21:25 IST

80 operations, 81 abductions, 31 bodies found in Balochistan,...

Quetta [Pakistan], Aug 14 (ANI): 80 operations were conducted by the Pakistani army in the month of July, as a result of which 81 people were abducted and thirty-one dead bodies were found from the Balochistan province.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 20:33 IST

India planning bigger operation than Balakot in PoK: Imran Khan

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 14 (ANI): Pakistan has 'full knowledge' that India is planning a bigger operation than Balakot in PoK, country's Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 17:47 IST

Narendra Modi has committed 'strategic blunder' by revoking...

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Aug 14 (ANI): Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi has committed a "strategic blunder" by revoking Article 370 as the move has "internationalised" Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 16:37 IST

4.6 magnitude quake hits Xizang on Indo-China border

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): An earthquake measuring 4.6 on the Richter scale struck off Xizang province located on the border of India and China, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said here on Wednesday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:57 IST

Tokyo gears up for Olympic Games 2020, medals unveiled

Tokyo [Japan], Aug 14 (ANI): The Olympic Games fever has already gripped the Tokyo city. It's been less than a year for the mega sporting event and signs of the Olympics and logo of Tokyo Olympic are getting popular on the streets.

Read More
iocl