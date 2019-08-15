Nepal makes mountaineering experience mandatory for aspirants wanting to scale Everest

Kathmandu [Nepal], August 15 (ANI): All climbers seeking a permit to scale Mt Everest should have prior high altitude mountaineering experience, said a high-level committee in its report on Wednesday.

The committee probed into various issues including reasons behind the death of 11 climbers this season at Mount Everest alone.

"In order to make the summit safer and to acclimatize climbers vying for Everest Summit or peaks above 8,000 meters they must be made to climb any peak in Nepal that are above 6,500 meters," the committee has suggested as a means of a reformation in its report.

The committee also has suggested the government should make one Nepali guide with basic or advanced knowledge on an expedition to go along with climber for the summit.

As per the report submitted the helper also would require to have a basic and advance training from an institution along with a record of successful ascend of at least one peak inside Nepal above 7000 meters. But the guide who will be going along with the Mt. Everest ascenders must climb one summit above 8,000 meters in order to be fitted to perform the role.

Nepal on spring climbing season of 2019 had issued permits to 381 climbers to scale the world's tallest mountain in the world the Mount Everest, the highest in the record.

With photo of Traffic Jam at world's highest peak surfacing around which is credited for casualties this year Nepal's Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai said he will assure security and other concerning aspects.

"All climbers who so ever wanting to summit Sagarmatha (Nepali name of Mt. Everest) or other peaks of Nepal I want to call them to Nepal with confidence, sense of security, completing the criteria, you can climb the Sagarmatha, the Government of Nepal would make the necessary management for you, ensure security, insurance and other issues which will be overseen by us," Tourism Minister of Nepal Bhattarai added further.

Nepal, the landlocked nation in South Asia has more than 1310 peaks that can be ascended out of which 414 are open for ascends. (ANI)

