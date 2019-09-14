Kwaneyā is considered as the main day of festival and witnesses a large crowd pulling a chariot Living Goddess Kumari through the southern part of the town.
Kwaneyā is considered as the main day of festival and witnesses a large crowd pulling a chariot Living Goddess Kumari through the southern part of the town.

Nepal marks Indra Jatra with much fervour

ANI | Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:46 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 13 (ANI): Tens of thousands of people gathered in Basantapur Durbar Square in Kathmandu on Friday to mark the Indra Jatra festival with much fervor and gaiety.
The eight-day festival, known as Yenya in Nepalese, is celebrated to honour Indra, the king of heaven and god of rain and harvest, as per the Hindu mythology.
The worship commences with the erection of a sacred wooden pole "Lingo" at the premises Kathmandu Durbar Square. The fourth day of the festival, called Kwaneya, witnesses singing and mask dancing.
Kwaneya is considered as the main day of festival and witnesses a large crowd pulling a chariot Living Goddess Kumari through the southern part of the town.
However, a minor scuffle broke out between police and the youth during the celebrations when the crowd refused to make way for the motorcade of President Bidhya Devi Bhandari.
The tension settled down after the motorcade agreed to take a different route, making Bhandari walk a few meters to reach the main hall to attend the function. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 23:19 IST

Look into your cases of enforced disappearances, killings before...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): India on Friday advised Pakistan to look into its own cases of enforced disappearances and extrajudicial killings in the provinces of Balochistan, Sindh and other regions instead of peddling false narrative on the Kashmir issue at the UNHRC.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:19 IST

India, Switzerland sign three agreements during Kovind's visit

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): India and Switzerland on Friday signed three agreements to enhance cooperation in the fields of climate change, science and technology, and people-to-people ties following delegation-level talks between President Ram Nath Kovind and his Swiss counterpart Ueli Maur

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 22:15 IST

Kovind seeks Switzerland's support to enhance global efforts...

Bern [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Underlining that India has been a victim of state-sponsored terrorism for decades, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appealed for Switzerland's support to strengthen global efforts against the menace.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:37 IST

India, Switzerland to have first automatic exchange of...

Berne [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Stressing that tax evasion and money laundering have strong links with terrorism, President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that India and Switzerland will have the first automatic exchange of information on tax matters in the coming weeks.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 21:19 IST

Imran Khan's 'big jalsa' was a flop show: PoK activist

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): A political activist in PoK, Amjad Ayub Mirza, on Friday said that a rally 'big jalsa' called by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan in Muzaffarabad on the Kashmir issue turned up to be a "flop show".

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 20:28 IST

Geneva: Activists hold protest outside UN office against Pak...

Geneva [Switzerland], Sept 13 (ANI): Baloch and Sindhi activists on Friday gathered at Broken Chair in front of the United Nations office in Geneva to express their anger towards the atrocities committed by Pakistan Army in Balochistan.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:55 IST

UK PM Johnson to hold talks with Juncker next week

Brussels [Belgium], Sept 13 (ANI): UK Prime Minister (PM) Boris Johnson will have a working lunch with Jean Claude Juncker, President of the European Commission (EC) on Monday, according to Mina Andreeva, official spokesperson of President of the EC.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 18:38 IST

Imran Khan incites violence at PoK rally

Muzaffarabad [PoK], Sept 13 (ANI): Continuing his anti-India narrative, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday incited violence, saying that the people of Kashmir would move towards extremism to fight against the alleged human rights violation in the region.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 16:47 IST

USA: 8 Indian-Americans arrested for importing, distributing opioid pills

Washington DC [USA], Sept 13 (ANI): US authorities have arrested eight Indian-Americans for their alleged involvement in the distribution of millions of opioid pills smuggled into the country from India, as per the US Justice Department.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 15:12 IST

Indian man faces trial in Dubai for stealing mangoes

Dubai [UAE], Sep 13 (ANI): An Indian man working at the Dubai airport is facing trial for stealing two mangoes from the baggage of a traveller.

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:45 IST

Moon to meet Trump in New York later this month for fresh N Korea talks

Seoul [South Korea], Sep 13 (ANI): South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his American counterpart Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly session, later this month, amid hopes of restarting talks aimed at dismantling North Korea's nuclear weapons prog

Read More

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 14:16 IST

Unable to curb demonstrations, HK administration lure protestors...

Hong Kong, Sep 13 (ANI): Hong Kong's embattled leader Carrie Lam has promised to prioritise housing and people's livelihoods to appease deep-rooted discontent about the way the Asian financial hub has been governed, as protesters started gearing up for fresh demonstrations on late Friday.

Read More
iocl