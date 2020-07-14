Nepal minister says India's `interference' causing inundation in country's south

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 13 (ANI): Nepal Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa on Monday blamed India for constructing structures along the border claiming they blocked the flow of water and resulted in inundation of various places in the country's south in the wake of incessant rainfall for the past few days.

India and Nepal are both facing the problem of inundation during monsoon season and hundreds of lives have been lost in the past.

Bihar Water Resources Minister had said last month that Nepal had stopped all repair work of river embankments in Bihar on the India-Nepal border by erecting barriers and effectively putting a stop to work done by India to prevent flooding of its low-lying areas.

Thapa, who was answering queries of members at a parliamentary meeting earlier today, blamed India for constructing structures which, he claimed, blocked the flow of water to India and inundated Nepali lands.

"It is interference rather than a political move of India against Nepal," he said.

Thapa said some diplomatic steps undertaken by the Nepal government in order to solve but said it did not work out well.

"Agreements over it were signed at the time of Indian Prime Minister's Visit to Nepal but all of them are yet to be implemented," he said

Members of the parliamentary committee also spoke on the issue.

At least 60 people have died while 41 have gone missing in floods and landslides in the last four days in various parts of Nepal.

Myagdi district of Western Nepal is the worst affected with 27 deaths.

Search and rescue operations are underway with officials and police personnel looking through the debris to find the missing people.

Hundreds have been displaced in the district as landslides have swept away their homes. They have now taken refuge in local schools and community centers. (ANI)

