Nepal: No-confidence motion filed against Bagmati Province Chief Minister

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 25 (ANI): A vote of no-confidence motion has been filed against Dormani Paudel, Chief Minister of Bagmati Province on Friday.

According to Khabarhub, as many as 45 lawmakers of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) have filed the motion at the secretariat of the Province Assembly against Paudel.

Currently, the ruling NCP has 80 lawmakers in the 110-member Provincial Assembly of Bagmati Pradesh. Of them, Pushpa Kamal Dahal faction has 46 lawmakers while Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli faction has 34 lawmakers, Khabarhub further reported.



This development comes after Prime Minister Oli's decision to dissolve the House of Representatives.

"Three ministers of provincial government have resigned from their posts," said Bagmati Province Parliament Secretariat.

Three ministers are Shalikram Jammakattel, Minister for Internal Affairs, including Arun Nepal, Minister for Industry, and Yubaraj Dulal, Minister for Social Development.

The Prachanda-Nepal faction has reached the Office of the Election Commission (EC) to claim the legitimacy of the Nepal Communist Party (NCP) and the Election emblem of Sun, Bagmati Province Parliament Secretariat said. (ANI)

