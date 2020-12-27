Nepal: No-trust motion filed against Chief Minister of Province 1

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 27 (ANI): Amid political chaos, National Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal-Madhav Kumar Nepal faction on Sunday filed a no-confidence motion against Province 1 Chief Minister Sher Dhan Rai.

"The motion was registered at the assembly secretariat this morning after three provincial ministers resigned in response to the sacking of Minister Indra Bahadur Angbo on Saturday," said Province 1 Parliament Secretariat.

Province 1 is the second province to get embroiled in the ongoing intra-party feud within the NCP (NCP) after Bagmati Province. Bagmati's Chief Minister Dor Mani Paudel has said that his government would face the no-confidence motion filed by the dissenting side on Friday.



As many as 37 lawmakers led by Angbo filed the motion and has proposed Bhim Acharya's name to replace Chief Minister Rai. Ruling Nepal Communist Party has 67 members in the Provincial Assembly (PA) which has 93 members in total. To reach a majority, 47 lawmakers are required, reported Himalayan Times.

Earlier, Nepal President Bidya Devi Bhandari on Saturday had called a new session of the National Assembly from January 1, nearly a week after the acting Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli dissolved the Parliament.

Also, Oli appointed eight new cabinet ministers and one minister of state on Friday. (ANI)

