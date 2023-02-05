Nepal not included in list of countries for Chinese tourists to visit

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 4 (ANI): China has not included Nepal in the list of countries for its citizens (Chinese tourists) to visit. This has worried tourism-professionals">tourism professionals in Nepal, according to Nepal-based publication My Republica.

According to My Republica, tourism-professionals">tourism professionals in Nepal say that the Nepali government has not been able to take diplomatic initiatives, so it has not been prioritized by China. Businessmen are claiming that the government has failed to promote Nepal as a tourist destination.

China is not only Nepal's neighbouring country but also a major source market for tourism. Managing director of Shuang Qi Tours and C&K Nepal Treks, Bishwesh Shrestha, said: "Chinese tourists are the main source of the tourism sector. If Chinese tourists cannot be brought to Nepal, the revival of not only the businessmen but also the entire tourism sector of the country is not possible. Therefore, the Nepal government had to initiate bilateral discussions with the Chinese government to include Nepal as the approved destination of the Chinese government."



According to Shrestha, the Nepal government does "not pay attention to the concrete policies and plans required for tourism revival.

According to My Republica, The Chinese government has allowed travel agencies and online travel companies to start preparations for effective advertising and promotion.

The Chinese government has introduced a new policy to promote the revival and development of the tourism industry. In line with this, the Ministry of Tourism of China has released details of 20 countries listed as approved destinations for its citizens to visit internationally.

The 20 travel destinations approved by China are Thailand, Indonesia, Cambodia, Maldives, Sri Lanka, Philippines, Malaysia, Singapore, Laos, UAE, Egypt, Kenya, South Africa, Russia, Switzerland, Hungary, New Zealand, Fiji, Cuba and Argentina. (ANI)

