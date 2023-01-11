Nepal observes Jan 11 as National Unification Day; government announces public holiday

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 11 (ANI): Nepal on Wednesday observed the national unification day or the Prithivi Jayanti paying homage to the unifier of modern Nepal by organizing various events. After a pause of about half a decade, the Himalayan nation announced January 11 as a public holiday for the celebration.

This is the first time since the abolishment of the monarchy after the People's Movement-II, that Nepal is celebrating Prithvi Jayanti and has announced January 11 as a public holiday.

The Himalayan nation which was divided into many factions of smaller states was united in the mid-18th Century by Prithivi Narayan Shah, now considered the founding father of unified Nepal and his birthday is marked as National Unification Day.

With the end of the centuries-old monarchy in 2006, following the People's Movement-II (a political movement which started against monarchy) Nepal stopped celebrating the birthday of the Shah. In recent times voices had increased to once again celebrate the day.

Taking a cue from the prevailing sentiments the new government of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal earlier this week decided to give this as a public holiday which is now welcomed by the public.

Following the announcement, hundreds of pro-monarch supporters poured onto the road in front of Singha Durbar to pay tribute to the statue of Shah.



"This move by the government needs to be welcomed by all. We have been celebrating Prithivi Jayanti every year, as the government has announced it a public holiday, this is a very positive step and we welcome it," a pro-monarchist Madhukar Thapa told ANI.

"Prithivi Narayan Shah is the symbol of unity. He's the one who laid the foundation for this nation- as the nation earlier was divided into 24 Rajya's (states). He unified all the fractioned states and formed a single nation. It is a must that we celebrate him and rejoice on his birth anniversary," Thapa added.



Several programs are being organized across the country to mark the 301st birth anniversary of the late king Prithivi Narayan Shah, the unifier of modern Nepal.



Nepal's President Bidhya Devi Bhandari also paid homage to Shah's statue installed on the entrance of Singha Dubar- in the Nepali administrative complex.

Issuing a statement earlier that morning, Bhandari also said that the ideals of Shah are relevant even today.

In a message of best wishes on occasion Bhandari said, that the journey to today's sovereign, independent, inclusive and democratic republic of Nepal was built on the foundation of the unification campaign undertaken by Shah.

"The ideals of Prithivi Narayan Shah can be the reference for building a self-reliant economy, empowering the people and making efficient foreign relations," Bhandari adds.

Bhandari, in the message, also noted that the creation of modern Nepal through the unification of many principalities at that time is a unique and proud chapter of our history.

"We should all recognize the historical reality that an independent and sovereign Nepal was made possible due to the campaign of nation-building initiated by the then King of Gorkha, Shah and carried ahead by our heroic ancestors for many decades".

Bhandari has also expressed the belief that the National Unity Day would inspire us all to achieve happiness and prosperity by safeguarding the independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity and national unity of the country. (ANI)

