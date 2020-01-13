Nepal observes National Unification Day

Kathmandu [Nepal], Jan 12 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday observed the birthday of Prithvi Narayan Shah, the founding father of unified Nepal as the National Unification Day.

Hundreds of people poured onto the roads of Kathmandu and gathered in front of Singha Durbar to pay tribute to the statue of Prithvi Narayan Shah to mark the 298th birth anniversary of the late king.

"Today, we would like to remember the founder of unified Nepal who was born 298 years back. He is the one who unified the fragmented states and gave the identity of unified Nepal. We got the identity of Nepal due to him," Durga Bikram Thapa, one of the participants of the tribute paying ceremony, told ANI.

"On the behalf of all Nepalis we are remembering him (Prithivi) as the founder of unified Nepal," Thapa added.

Nepal Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai attended the event at the western gate of Singha Durbar. (ANI)

