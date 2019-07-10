Opposition members stood up from their respective seats in protest during the House proceedings on Tuesday
Opposition members stood up from their respective seats in protest during the House proceedings on Tuesday

Nepal: Opposition obstructs house proceedings, demand probe in Sarlahi shootings

ANI | Updated: Jul 09, 2019 21:48 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], July 9 (ANI): Nepal's main opposition parties, including the Nepali Congress and the Rastriya Janata Party Nepal on Tuesday obstructed a meeting of the Lower House demanding probe into two incidents in Sarlahi district last month, in which two people were killed.
Protests in Sarlahi district erupted after a 12-year-old boy, identified as Sarojnarayan Yadav, succumbed to death after drowning in a water-filled hole made by illegal sand extraction.
The opposition also raised concern over an encounter of a leader, identified as Kumar Paudel, belonging to the banned Communist Party of Nepal (CPN).
The opposition claimed it to be against the human rights conventions which Nepal had signed.
"This nation had approved over 22 International Conventions on Human Rights since 2045 BS in various period of time. But today it has been killing unarmed citizens in the name of encounter defying the human rights and evoking humanity, disrespecting the humanity killed Kumar Paudel," said Pushpa Bhusal, a parliamentarian from the Nepali Congress party.
She added that Paudel was tortured before he was shot and the incident was deemed as an encounter.
"The protest was organised demanding justice, asking the government to be sensitive, give attention to the public and ensure security and peace. The people had protested for the cause," Bhusal stressed.
The speaker of the lower house further granted time to the opposition members to speak after they stood up from their respective seats in protest.
Home Minister Ram Bahadur Thapa claimed that Paudel was mistakenly shot as the police had fired it on air because of differentiation in elevation. The police firing came as a retaliatory action after they were attacked by the cadres of the CPN, the minister said.
Following the obstruction over the proceedings of the house, the speaker finally adjourned the session for 15 minutes to mediate a dialogue between the parties. The next meeting of the house has been called on Wednesday. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 01:08 IST

Taslima Nasreen completes 25 yrs of exile abroad

New Delhi [India], Jul 10 (ANI): Renowned Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen has completed 25 years of living in exile abroad.

Read More

Updated: Jul 10, 2019 01:06 IST

Disrespectful: UK Foreign Secy slams Trump over remarks on May

London [UK], Jul 10 (ANI): UK Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt on Tuesday hit back at United States President Donald Trump over his repeated attacks on Prime Minister Theresa May, terming the comments he made "disrespectful" and "wrong".

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:21 IST

India, Myanmar begin talks to take coordinated efforts against...

New Delhi [India], July 9 (ANI): India and Myanmar on Tuesday began Director General-level talks to take coordinated and concerted actions against drug trafficking between the two countries.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 20:20 IST

Ex-Argentine Pres Fernando de La Rua passes away at 81

Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 9 (ANI): Former Argentine President Fernando de La Rua passed away at a Buenos Aires hospital on early Tuesday (local time), state media said.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:43 IST

Political activists from PoK protest against Pakistani occupation

Geneva [Switzerland], July 9 (ANI): Political activists from Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK), who are living in Europe and the United Kingdom have organised a protest against Pakistan's occupation and subjugation during the 41st session of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 19:03 IST

Case registered against vandalisers who destroyed banners...

London [UK], July 9 (ANI): Human rights campaigners responsible for the recent awareness campaign in the UK that highlighted "Enforced Disappearances in Pakistan" have registered a case against the vandalizers who destroyed the banners outside the Lords Stadium in London on June 24 after Pakistan-Sout

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:57 IST

Tariffs by India are no longer acceptable: Trump

Washington [US], July 09 (ANI): Reviving his attack on India for imposing high import duties, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said that tariffs are "no longer acceptable".

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 18:41 IST

Amal Clooney to defend Rappler CEO Maria Ressa against tax...

Manila [Philippines], July 9 (ANI): Human rights lawyer Amal Clooney will lead a legal team defending Philippines journalist Maria Ressa who has been repeatedly indicted this year on charges of tax evasion and cyber-libel.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 17:01 IST

Sri Lanka: ex-Defence Secy, IGP released on bail

Colombo [Sri Lanka], July 9 (ANI): A court here on Tuesday granted bail to former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Pujith Jayasundera after not finding enough ground to charge them with murder.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:55 IST

Kyrgyzstan: Power plant scandal exposes China's corrupt practices

Bishkek [Kyrgyzstan], July 9 (ANI): The emerging details of a recent corruption scandal in Kyrgyzstan involving a project linked to Beijing have exposed the fraudulent business practices adopted by China to grow its influence in Central Asia.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 16:34 IST

Court summons Maryam Nawaz on July 19 in Avenfield reference

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): An accountability court here on Tuesday summoned jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif's daughter, Maryam Nawaz Safdar, to appear before it on July 19 in connection with presenting fake trust deed in the Avenfield reference.

Read More

Updated: Jul 09, 2019 13:59 IST

If anything happens to Nawaz, Imran Khan will be responsible:...

Lahore [Pakistan], July 9 (ANI): If anything happens to jailed leader Nawaz Sharif, the incumbent Pakistani Prime Minister, Imran Khan, will be responsible, said Opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday.

Read More
iocl