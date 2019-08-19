Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali (File photo)
Nepal foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali (File photo)

Nepal optimistic about peace, stability in J-K: Gyawali

ANI | Updated: Aug 19, 2019 22:28 IST

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 19 (ANI): Nepal is closely watching the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and we are quite optimistic about peace and stability there, the country's foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Monday.
"We are closely watching the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. We are quite optimistic and hopeful that peace and stability would be there. Any dispute among the member nations of the region can be sorted through peaceful negotiations and we are confident that this region will be fully peaceful and stable. Any negative impact would not be there," Gyawali told reporters here.
Gyawali said that the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi is closely working with the Indian government to ensure the safety of Nepali citizens in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of stripping of special status to the state.
"We are monitoring the Nepali citizens working there (in India) and so far our Embassy in New Delhi is closely working with the (Indian) government and they are safe. There are no problems to Nepali nationals working there. We are very optimistic that everything would be ascertained smoothly," he assured.
Tensions soared between India and Pakistan after New Delhi earlier this month abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:36 IST

Ex-Pak Foreign Secy Janjua meets Qureshi, discusses Kashmir issue

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): Former Pakistan Foreign Secretary Tehmina Janjua, who has been appointed as the Prime Minister's Special Representative on Diplomatic Outreach, on Monday met Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and discussed the Kashmir issue.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:34 IST

Hoping to hold productive talks on strengthening India-B'desh...

Dhaka [Bangladesh], Aug 19 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday said he is hoping to hold productive and engaging discussions on strengthening the bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 23:28 IST

Lithuania can be important technology partner for India: VP Naidu

Vilnius [Lithuania], Aug 19 (ANI): Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Monday said that Lithuania can be an important technology partner for India and stressed that bilateral trade between the two countries has a huge potential for growth.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 21:35 IST

Nepal plans SAARC Foreign Ministers' informal meet on UNGA sidelines

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 19 (ANI): Nepal is planning to hold an informal meeting of foreign ministers from SAARC on the sidelines of the 74th UN General Assembly (UNGA) session in September this year, the country's foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:19 IST

Modi to pay 3-day visit to UAE, Bahrain from Aug 23

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-day state visit to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain from August 23.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 20:06 IST

Nepal's 20 officials undergo customised training in India to...

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 19 (ANI): As many as 20 Nepalese government officials have begun a customised six-day training course on 'Anti-Money Laundering and Countering Financing of Terrorism', the Indian embassy here informed on Monday.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 19:00 IST

PM Modi to attend G-7 summit in France from Aug 25

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a two-day visit to the French city of Biarritz on August 25 to attend the G-7 summit where India has been invited as a partner country.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:35 IST

Taliban promotes training of fighters despite ongoing peace talks with US

New Delhi [India], Aug 19 (ANI): The Taliban continues to promote the training of its fighters and attacks on Afghan and Coalition forces, even as the group inches closer to signing a peace deal with the United States aimed at ending the 18-year-long war in Afghanistan.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 18:02 IST

Pak Army Chief Gen Bajwa's term extended for 3 more years

Islamabad [Pakistan], Aug 19 (ANI): The term of Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has been extended for another three years.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:54 IST

Afghanistan: Multiple blasts in Jalalabad injure 66

Jalalabad [Afghanistan], Aug 19 (ANI): At least 66 civilians sustained injuries in multiple blasts in Afghanistan's Nangarhar province on Monday, state media reported.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:21 IST

ANA celebrates 30th anniversary of flight connecting Japan, Thailand

Bangkok [Thailand], Aug 19 (ANI): With the increasing number of low-cost airlines around the world, Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) is attracting attention with its unique paint, as well as by improving its services.

Read More

Updated: Aug 19, 2019 15:15 IST

US attempts to seize oil tanker will have 'grave consequences': Iran

Tehran [Iran], Aug 19 (ANI): Iran on Monday said that attempts by the United States to seize recently freed Iranian oil tanker will have "grave consequences".

Read More
iocl