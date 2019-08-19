Nepal optimistic about peace, stability in J-K: Gyawali

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 19 (ANI): Nepal is closely watching the developments in Jammu and Kashmir and we are quite optimistic about peace and stability there, the country's foreign minister Pradeep Gyawali said on Monday.

"We are closely watching the developments in Jammu and Kashmir. We are quite optimistic and hopeful that peace and stability would be there. Any dispute among the member nations of the region can be sorted through peaceful negotiations and we are confident that this region will be fully peaceful and stable. Any negative impact would not be there," Gyawali told reporters here.

Gyawali said that the Nepal Embassy in New Delhi is closely working with the Indian government to ensure the safety of Nepali citizens in Jammu and Kashmir in the wake of stripping of special status to the state.

"We are monitoring the Nepali citizens working there (in India) and so far our Embassy in New Delhi is closely working with the (Indian) government and they are safe. There are no problems to Nepali nationals working there. We are very optimistic that everything would be ascertained smoothly," he assured.

Tensions soared between India and Pakistan after New Delhi earlier this month abrogated Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the state into two Union Territories. (ANI)

