Nepal Parliament endorses proposal for controversial new map

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 10 (ANI): Nepal's Lower House on Tuesday unanimously endorsed a proposal seeking consideration of a constitution amendment bill for change of country's map after a lengthy discussion.

The proposal "Constitution of Nepal (Second Amendment) Bill 2077" relates to a new map of the country that includes Indian areas of Kalapani, Limpiyadhura and Lipulekh.

The Madhesh-based parties also extended their support to the proposal moved by Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shiva Maya Tumbahangphe in the House of Representatives.

Tumbahangphe replied to the questions raised by lawmakers and House Speaker Agni Prasad Sapkota submitted the motion for consideration of the amendment bill. Members have been given 72 hours to suggest amendments.

While members extended support to the proposal pushed by KP Sharma Oli government, they asked it to go forward for talks with India. (ANI)

