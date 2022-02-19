Nepal PM announces Province, Federal elections after local level polls

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 19 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Saturday announced that Province and Federal elections will be held after local level polls.

Deuba made the announcement during his address to the nation on the occasion of 72nd Democracy Day today.

Ahead of the local elections slated for May, Deuba also stressed the need of shared commitment to improve governance through elected people's representatives which as per him can be achieved by holding civic polls and subsequent provincial and federal elections.

"We are going to hold the local level elections very soon. After this province and federal elections also would be held. All these elections should be held in environment that is free of fear as well as any kind of anomalies. There needs a shared commitment to improve the system," Deuba said.

Noting that the political revolution waged for the establishment of democracy in 2007 BS was of far-reaching and historical importance in the annals of history, he recalled that the journey of federal democratic republic governance system has been realized today after completing several revolutions on the foundation of the 2007 BS epochal revolution.

Deuba asserted that all Nepali people now are able to live a life with hard-earned freedom and self-dignity as well as enjoy civil rights and liberties by standing on the foundation of 1950s revolution.



Pointing out the need of moving ahead being committed towards democratic governance and system, he mentioned. "The onus of responsibility to realize the dream of the martyrs and build Nepal as envisaged by our ancestors is on our shoulder."

The PM stressed that it was the national responsibility to building an equitable society where entire gamut of political freedom and financial and social rights could be enjoyed.

Saying the country had been facing COVID-19 pandemic at a time when reconstruction and new construction of physical infrastructures damaged by Gorkha earthquake has yet to be completed, he added it had made a huge impact on people's life and economy.

Nepal on Saturday marked the 72nd National Democracy Day organizing a special function at Army Pavilion in capital Kathmandu.

It was attended by President Bidya Devi Bhandari, Vice President Nanda Bahadur Pun, Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba, Acting Chief Justice Deepak Kumar Karki, Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota, ministers and high-ranking officials.

The day is observed in commemoration of 7th Falgun, 2007 BS when democracy was established in Nepal after the end of the 104-year-old autocratic Rana rule. Since 2008 BS, it has become a tradition for the main ceremony committee to organize a special ceremony at the Sainik Manch or the Army Pavilion every year.

The government has appealed to all for a special three-day celebration on February 18, 19 and 20. Illumination will also be held in the evening for three days. (ANI)

