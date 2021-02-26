Nepal PM calls cabinet meeting today

Kathmandu [Nepal], February 26 (ANI): After the Nepal Supreme Court reinstated the House of Representatives (HoR), Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has called a cabinet meeting at 5 pm (local time) on Friday.

The Cabinet Ministers will dwell on the government works and the latest political developments.

The meeting is also expected to recommend to President Bidya Devi Bhandari to convene the HoR meeting.

This comes after the top court reinstated the House of Representatives and has directed the government to summon a session of the country's Lower House of Parliament within 13 days.

The country's apex court has also decided to cancel all decisions that the incumbent KP Oli government took after December 20, the day when the HOR was dissolved. (ANI)