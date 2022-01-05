Nepal PM Deuba to embark on four-day visit to India starting Sunday

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 5 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will embark on a four-day visit to India starting on Sunday, a sitting minister confirmed to ANI.

As per the minister in the Deuba cabinet, the proposal for his visit has been endorsed paving the way for him to start his second international visit after assuming the post of Prime Minister last year.

"PM Deuba will be holding a meeting with his Indian counterpart apart from attending the Gujarat Global Summit. A cabinet meeting has also approved Deuba's visit. A formal announcement will be made by MoFA," the minister confirmed to ANI seeking anonymity.

This would be the first visit to India by Deuba after being appointed as Prime Minister for the fifth time.

As per the minister, the two Prime Ministers would hold a bilateral meeting in New Delhi shortly after attending the summit.

"A delegation of about 20 participants would be heading for India on Sunday and would fly to Ahmedabad via New Delhi. The flight would be on the national carrier, Nepal Airlines," the minister said.

Nepali Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba had received an invitation to visit India in December shortly after the two Prime Ministers held a meeting on the sidelines of the Glasgow Summit last year. (ANI)