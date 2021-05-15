Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli forms minority government

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 14 (ANI): Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has formed a minority government after opposition parties failed to form a coalition, days after he lost a vote of confidence on Friday.

Oli took the oath of secrecy amidst a ceremony at Sheetal Niwas on Friday afternoon as Parliamentary leader of Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML), the biggest political party in terms of number of seats in the parliament.

President Bidya Devi Bhandari appointed Oli as PM on Thursday evening as he is the leader of the largest party in parliament. Oli has now become PM for the third time and is 43rd Prime Minister of Nepal.



Along with Oli, cabinet members under his administration also took an oath of secrecy on Friday. Oli has not inducted any new face in his new cabinet. All those who were part of his cabinet prior to the confidence motion have been given continuity in the cabinet.

Oli on Monday lost vote of confidence in Parliament as he could garner just 93 votes, less than the 136 that he needed to prove majority in the House. As many as 124 votes were cast against him and 15 lawmakers stayed neutral.

In the 271-strong House, only 232 lawmakers were present during Monday's voting. (ANI)

