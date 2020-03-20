Nepal PM Oli to make first address to nation after kidney transplant

Kathmandu [Nepal], Mar 20 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli will make his first address to the nation on Friday evening (local time) after undergoing renal transplant two weeks ago.

"He (Prime Minister Oli) will address the nation at a time when the global impact of the COVID-19 outbreak is increasing by the day and the governments (are taking) stern measures against it," Prime Minister's press advisor Surya Thapa informed ANI.

Oli will address the country at 6 pm (local time) which would be broadcast live through Nepal Television and Radio Nepal -- the state media outlets of the Himalayan Nation.

Oli was recently discharged from a state-run hospital in Kathmandu after undergoing his second kidney transplant.

Last week, he had jointed leaders of other SAARC nations for a video conference conducted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to formulate a strategy to tackle the outbreak of novel coronavirus. (ANI)

