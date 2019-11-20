Nepal PM Oli to reshuffle cabinet today

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 20 (ANI): Twenty months after taking over as the Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli is headed for a reshuffle in his Council of Ministers.

Informing the incumbent ministers about his plan of reshuffle scheduled for Wednesday, Prime Minister Oli has requested all not to make formal programs for today and be in the Kathmandu valley only.

"I will be reshuffling the cabinet tomorrow. Some of you might be replaced by new faces; you will know my decision the next day. I thank you all for your support and ask you not to take it otherwise," a minister requesting not to be identified by name quoted Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli as saying after cabinet meeting got over on Tuesday evening.

The latest round of cabinet meeting was held at Prime Minister's residence Baluwatar owing to his health condition.

"He (Prime Minister) did not give any hints about who would be going off the seat and who will be chaired. Even I don't have a clue whether I would remain minister for remaining days or it's my last day in the post," the minister added.

Plan of cabinet reshuffle always has been on the Prime Minister's table who recently had asked his secretariat members to resign from the post.

The incumbent government under Prime Ministership of KP Sharma Oli was formed in February of 2018 after the landslide victory in the Federal Election when the then Communist Party of Nepal- Marxist Leninist won the maximum seat forming an alliance of Leftist parties of Nepal. (ANI)

