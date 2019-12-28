Nepal PM Oli undergoes new round of dialysis

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 28 (ANI): Nepal's ailing Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli underwent a new round of dialysis at Manmohan Cardiothoracic and Vascular Transplant Centre on Friday.

Oli had undergone dialysis half-a-dozen times within a period of four months.

"It was a regular check-up of Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli. As per the doctor's advice, he also underwent dialysis. These rounds of check-up are to ascertain condition for his next transplant," an official from the Prime Minister's Secretariat told ANI on condition of anonymity.

The Nepal Prime Minister is opting for another transplant as his 2007-transplanted kidney had stopped functioning from this year. He was rushed to the hospital several times due to kidney issues.

After a long hustle, Oli is waiting for his second transplant which is expected to take place next year. (ANI)

