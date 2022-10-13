Nepal PM ousts four ministers from cabinet ahead of November polls

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 13 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba ousted four ministers from his cabinet after their party- the Janata Samajbadi Party (JSP) walked out of the coalition and made an alliance for November elections with the opposition.

Issuing a press release on Thursday evening, the Office of the President made the announcement about the revilement of four ministers from their portfolio on the recommendation of prime minister Deuba.

"President Bidya Devi Bhandari relieved the ministers from their respective ministerial portfolios at the recommendation of Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba as per Article 77 (2) of the Constitution of Nepal," the statement read.

Those relieved from the ministerial position include Minister for Federal Affairs and General Administration Rajendra Shrestha, Minister for Forest and Environment Pradeep Yadav, Minister for Physical Infrastructure Mohammad Istiyak Rai and Minister for Agriculture and Livestock Mrigendra Kumar Singh.

In a separate development, the President's Office also announced that Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Gobinda Prasad Sharma (Koirala) has also been relieved from the post.

As per Article 78, the Law minister, who isn't a member of the federal parliament, could not be a member of the federal parliament within six months. The constitution states that a non-member of the federal parliament cannot be minister for full tenure and would be relieved from the post in the next six months.

The portfolio of that particular minister only would retain if s/he could secure a seat in federal parliament. With the law minister off the hook, the portfolio has been assigned to Minister for Communication and Information Technology Gyanendra Bahadur Karki.

With about a month left for the general elections, Prime Minister Deuba who also is an acting Premier of the Himalayan Nation cannot fulfil the vacant portfolios as the election code of conduct has come into effect.

According to the code of conduct of the Election Commission, even if these ministers are removed, there are fewer chances of a new appointment on board. (ANI)