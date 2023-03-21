Nepal PM plans to expand cabinet this week amid doubts over fragility of coalition

By Binod Prasad Adhikari

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 20 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has planned to expand the cabinet this week. Dahal made the announcement as he walked out of the Federal Parliament securing the vote of confidence for the second time in less than 3 months.

Leading a fragile coalition of 10 parties demanding their share in the cabinet, the Nepal Prime Minister who secured his seat for the second time since getting into power at end of December claimed he will be expanding the cabinet this week.

"After getting the vote of confidence, the task of completing the ministerial portfolio to complete the government would start. Discussions would be held with the coalition members and we will finalize it in 2-4 days," Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' told ANI.

Dahal as of now is holding 16 ministerial posts after Rastriya Swatantra Party, Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) and the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) deserted cabinet under his leadership.

Able to secure 172 votes in favour from 10 parties, PM Dahal was heavily criticized by the opposition CPN-UML in session on Monday. Dahal had ditched the communist led-alliance and forged a partnership with the Democrat-led coalition of the Nepali Congress ahead of the Presidential Election.

Angst with Dahal's move to ditch the coalition and agreement to share power for two and half years each between the parties, CPN-UML has decided to remain in opposition. Speaking to ANI, KP Sharma Oli, CPN-UML chairman said, "We will remain in opposition and fulfil the role."



On Monday's meeting ahead of the formal voting procedure, the opposition had vented anger on the incumbent Prime Minister and coalition claiming it won't get past next month. Bishnu Paudel, the former Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister in Dahal led-government had made claims that the coalition will collapse soon.

Referring to the break-off of the coalition within 2 months of formation, Dahal on Monday's session had pointed towards Oli's statement about the dissolution of the house that prompted him to swap the parties.

After the vote of confidence on Monday, Dahal seemed more confident about the coalition. He said, "Nothing as such (claimed by opposition) would happen. The government would function smoothly and the developmental works will move ahead smoothly."

Dahal now has the responsibility to hold together all the parties that have supported him in Monday's voting. Dahal on Monday received vote of confidence from Nepali Congress, Rastriya Swatantra Party, Janata Samajbadi Party, CPN (Unified Socialist), Janamat Party, Loktantrik Samajbadi Party, Nagarik Unmukti Party, three independent lawmakers and the Rastriya Janamorcha.

With the hung parliament and excessively overcrowded ministerial enthusiasts from the coalition partners, Nepal's Prime Minister is set to embrace the Hercules task of forming a 25-membered cabinet.

Prakash Sharan Mahat, Spokesperson of Nepali Congress, the biggest party in Nepali federal parliament said, "Participation in the government with which portfolios is being discussed by the senior leaders. The discussion would be held along with the coalition members and then it would be formally decided and it would end in about 4 days."

The lifespan of the Nepal Prime Minister over the post is largely dependent on the fragile coalition. This time also, Dahal has agreed to split the five years tenure on 2-1-2 years basis with CPN-Unified Socialist (US) and the Nepali Congress.

As per the leaders of the parties, Dahal will retire from the post after remaining in post for 2 years paving the way to CPN (Unified Socialist) for a year and then the Nepali Congress will lead the government until the nation goes for the poll in 2027. But doubt remains whether the parties would go on that run. (ANI)

