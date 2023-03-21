Nepal PM Prachanda wins vote of confidence in Parliament

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 20 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Monday won vote of confidence in the Parliament's House of Representatives - second time in nearly three months after formation of the new government.

House Speaker Devraj Ghimire announced that Dahal had won the vote of confidence. Dahal got support from 172 members of House of Representatives of the 262 who voted. Eighty nine members voted against the ruling coalition during the trust vote and one member abstained.



Earlier, political parties except CPN-UML, Rastriya Prajatantra Party and Nepal Majdoor Kisan Party had announced their support for the Dahal-led government.

Dahal took the vote of confidence second time after his appointment to the post in December last year.

Earlier in January, Dahal had secured over 99 percent votes during the trust vote. The fresh vote of confidence was necessitated as Rastriya Prajatantra Party and CPN-UML withdrew their support to the Dahal government after his decision to support Nepali Congress candidate in the presidential election. (ANI)

