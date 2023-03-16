Nepal PM Pushpa Kamal Dahal set to seek vote of confidence on March 20

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 16 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is set to seek a vote of confidence on March 20, the Parliament Secretariat has confirmed.

As per the spokesperson at the Parliament Secretariat, PM Dahal has communicated to the office about the date for the floor test and including the voting agenda on the schedule.

"We have received communications from the Prime Minister to include the voting agenda for Monday and make necessary arrangements for the same," Ek Ram Giri, the Spokesperson at the Secretariat confirmed to ANI over phone.



This would be Dahal's second-floor test in parliament in about 3 months after the Communist Party of Nepal- Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) withdrew support from the government. The CPN-UML on February 27 had withdrawn its support from Pushpa Kamal Dahal-led government. With the move of UML, Dahal has been leading a minority government.

Days ahead of the decision of CPN-UML, the Rastriya Prajatantra Party also had decided to withdraw support and walked out of government which had turned Dahal led-government into a minority government.

As per article 100, Clause 2 of the Constitution of Nepal, a Prime Minister would again need to take a vote of confidence in case any of the political parties broke off or withdraws support to the government.

In such a condition, the Nepal Prime Minister will be required to take a vote of confidence within 30 days. In case, Nepal PM fails the vote of confidence then the Prime Minister would lose the post. In two months of its formation, the Rashtriya Swatantra Party had deserted the government but continued its support.

Nepal PM Dahal would again need to take a floor test until 26 March, 2023. Earlier on January 10, Dahal had taken the floor test when he secured a staggering 99 per cent votes. On January 10, Dahal secured whopping 268 votes in favour, it was the first time in Nepal's parliament history that any of the Prime Ministers has secured more than 99 per cent votes in the parliament. (ANI)

