Nepal PM under compulsion to test floor again as coalition member withdraws support

Kathmandu [Nepal], May 5 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal would need to go for another round of floor tests in a month as Rastriya Swatantra Party -- one of the coalition members -- withdrew its support.

The parliamentary and central committee meeting of the Rastriya Swantantra Party (RSP) led by Rabi Lamichhane decided to withdraw the support forcing the Prime Minister to go for another round of floor tests.

"The Prime Minister had expressed desire that we join the cabinet but the performance of the government and works being done aren't encouraging. In the by-election also, the voters voted in our favour sending a clear message to not join the ministerial portfolios but remain in opposition. Honouring the mandate, we have decided not to join the government and withdraw the support," Lamichhane told reporters after the meeting.



Now, with the decision of RSP, Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal would need to go for the third round of vote of confidence within a month. As per Article 100, Clause 2 of the Constitution of Nepal, a Prime Minister would again need to take a vote of confidence provided the situation- in case any of the political parties broke off or withdraws support to the government. In such a condition, the Prime Minister would require to take a vote of confidence within 30 days.

In case the Prime Minister fails the vote of confidence, he would lose the post. In two months of its formation, the Rastriya Swatantra Party had deserted the government but continued its support.

Prime Minister Dahal would again need to test the floor by the early five days of June 2023. Dahal in his first round of vote of confidence on January 10 secured a staggering 99 per cent votes.

Dahal, at that time, secured whopping 268 votes in favour. It was the first time in Nepal's parliament history that any of the Prime Minister had secured more than 99 per cent votes in the parliament.

On March 20 he was able to secure 172 votes in favour from 10 parties. The hung parliament and excessively overcrowded ministerial enthusiasts from the coalition partners have proven to be an arduous task of forming a 25 membered cabinet as he is still struggling to complete his council of ministers. (ANI)

