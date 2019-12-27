Nepal PM undergoes hemodialysis

Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 27 (ANI): KP Sharma Oli">Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday underwent another round of hemodialysis.

PM Oli had undergone the third hemodialysis in November this year.

He had undergone kidney transplant about 13 years ago in Apollo Hospital and has been having regular check-ups.

Oli had undergone plasmapheresis at the Singapore-based National University Hospital in August. (ANI)

