Kathmandu [Nepal], Dec 27 (ANI): KP Sharma Oli">Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Friday underwent another round of hemodialysis.
PM Oli had undergone the third hemodialysis in November this year.
He had undergone kidney transplant about 13 years ago in Apollo Hospital and has been having regular check-ups.
Oli had undergone plasmapheresis at the Singapore-based National University Hospital in August. (ANI)
Nepal PM undergoes hemodialysis
ANI | Updated: Dec 27, 2019 21:55 IST
