Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh (File photo)

Nepal PM wishes Dr Manmohan Singh a 'speedy recovery'

ANI | Updated: May 11, 2020 18:34 IST

New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Monday wished former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh, who was admitted to AIIMS here a day earlier, speedy recovery.
"I have learnt that former Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh has been hospitalized. I wish him a speedy recovery," Oli said in a tweet.
Singh was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi, on Sunday following chest pain.
The 87-year-old veteran Congress leader was taken to the AIIMS cardio-thoracic ward and is currently under observation.
He currently represents Rajasthan in the Upper House of Parliament. He served as the Prime Minister between 2004 and 2014. (ANI)

