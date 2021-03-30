Nepal PM wishes speedy recovery to President Kovind after bypass surgery

Kathmandu [Nepal], March 30 (ANI): Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Tuesday wished speedy recovery to Indian President Ram Nath Kovind, who has undergone a bypass surgery in New Delhi.



"I wish for a speedy recovery and wellness to President of India Ram Nath Kovind after a successful bypass surgery today. @rashtrapatibhvn" PM Oli said in a tweet.

Earlier in the day, President Kovind underwent a successful bypass surgery at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

The President on Friday visited the Army's Research and Referral Hospital after he complained of chest discomfort. He was shifted to AIIMS Delhi on March 27 and was advised by doctors to undergo a bypass procedure. (ANI)

