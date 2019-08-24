Nepal: Police arrest 2 with counterfeit Indian currencies

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 24 (ANI): The police here have arrested two people from Birgunj for possessing counterfeit Indian currencies worth more than one lakh.

The police retrieved 95 counterfeit Indian banknotes of 2000 rupees from the two people who were arrested from Eidgaha Chowk in Birgunj.

The two arrested, identified as Jamil Aktar (48) and Dilip Kumar Shah (34), are residents of Parsa District in Nepal.

"Acting on a special tip-off, the Police Officers from District Police Office, Parsa found the counterfeit Indian notes from the nabbed accused," the Nepal Police Headquarter informed in a statement.

"Investigation in the case is underway," the statement added.

Nepal has always been the transit for the trade of counterfeit Indian currencies.

Previously, three Pakistani and three Nepali nationals were arrested on May 24 from Tribhuwan International Airport with a large cache of fake Indian currencies worth more than seven crores.

The Pakistanis had arrived in Nepal via Qatar.

In December 2009, Kingpin of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN), Yunus Ansari, was arrested with 2.5 million fake Indian Bank Notes along with two Pakistani nationals. He was once again arrested with 3.5 million fake Indian currency from Kathmandu in February 2014. (ANI)

