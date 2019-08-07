Nepal politicians condole Sushma Swaraj's demise

Kathmandu [Nepal], Aug 7 (ANI): Condolences poured in from politicians in Nepal on Wednesday on the untimely demise of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who had several meetings with Swaraj during her tenure as the External Affairs Minister, wrote on Twitter that she used to call him a brother.

"Deeply shocked to learn of the passing away of Smt. Sushma Swaraj, a senior political leader of India and former External Affairs Minister. Heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the Government and people of India as well as to the bereaved family members," said Oli.

"I fondly recall how intimately she used to call me brother and share feelings of affinity," he added.





Nepal's Minister for Foreign Affairs Pradeep Gyawali said that Swaraj was a leader with commitment, vision and spirituality.

"Saddened by untimely passing away of former EAM of India Sushma Swaraj ji. Deep condolences to the family, Government and people of India on the loss of a leader with commitment, vision and spirituality. Had worked closely with her to strengthen bilateral ties when she held office," Gyawali tweeted.



The former minister was known for her witty quips and was always a "tweet away". Despite her busy schedules while on official visits overseas, Swaraj made sure to interact with the Indian diaspora, always ensuring them of the Indian government's support. She was one of the most citizen-friendly and accessible ministers that India has seen.

Former Prime Minister, as well as Chairman of Nepal's Opposition Party Nepali Congress, Sher Bahadur Deuba, also condoled the loss and wrote on Twitter, "Deeply saddened to know the untimely passing away of Smt. Sushma Swaraj, a true friend of Nepal and a senior politician and former External Affairs Minister. Heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the bereaved family members and people of India. #RIPSushmaSwaraj @PMOIndia,"



Under Swaraj's leadership, India undertook several evacuation efforts, including those from Yemen, Iraq and Libya to name a few. She took Modi government's foreign policy on a global scale, including strengthening India's fight against terrorism. (ANI)

