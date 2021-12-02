Nepal President summons house session from December 14

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 2 (ANI): On the recommendation of the council of ministers, Nepal President Bidhya Devi Bhandari Thursday summoned the next session of both houses starting from December 14.

"The Federal Parliament session has been called on December 14 at the recommendation of the government as per Article 93 (1) of the Constitution of Nepal," said the Office of the Nepal President in a press statement.



The spokesperson at the Office of the President, Sagar Acharya, stated that the session of both Houses has been called at 2:00 pm in the International Convention Center, New Baneshwor.

The earlier session of both the Houses was prorogued on October 29 amid continuing protests of the lawmakers belonging to the main opposition party, CPN-UML.

A number of bills including the endorsement of the MCC Compact Agreement through parliament are put on hold after the government abruptly decided to prorogue the house session. (ANI)

