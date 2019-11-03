Nepal: President's office issues notice removing Governors of all seven provinces on Cabinet's recommendation

Kathmandu [Nepal], Nov 3 (ANI): In a major development, Nepal President's office has issued a notice, removing the Governors of all seven provinces in the country appointed by former Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba-led government.

The notice has been issued on the basis of the recommendation from the Cabinet.

All the seven governors were appointed by the Nepali Congress party and had assumed offices in January 2018. (ANI)

