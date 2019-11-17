Nepal Prime Minister undergoes third hemodialysis

Kathmandu (Nepal), Nov 16 (ANI): Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday underwent the third hemodialysis on Saturday.

PM Oli who had undergone kidney transplant some 13 years ago in Apollo Hospital, New Delhi. He is expected to have another as he is reported to have encountered health issues that are growing serious.

The Grande International Hospital Ltd. where the prime minister underwent his third dialysis issued a joint release by Prime Minister Private Doctor and Medical Director of the Hospital.

"Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has come to Grande International Hospital for regular check-ups and tests and his today again he underwent hemodialysis. His health condition now is good," the release issued on Saturday stated.



PM Oli had undergone a kidney transplant at Apollo Hospital in New Delhi, India. In the following years, he has been going on regular check-ups either to Delhi or Singapore.

In his latest foreign check-ups, PM Oli had undergone plasmapheresis at the Singapore-based National University Hospital, in the month of August. (ANI)

