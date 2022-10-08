Nepal: Rape-accused cricketer to be presented before court on Sunday

Kathmandu [Nepal], October 8 (ANI): Sandeep Lamichhane, the rape-accused Nepali cricketer, will be presented before the court on Sunday.

Arrested earlier this week, Lamichhane will be presented before the court by Gaushala Police Circle, seeking to remand him in judicial custody for further investigation.

"He will be presented to Kathmandu District Court on Sunday by Gaushala Police Circle (where is holed up) seeking to remand him in judicial custody for further investigation," Tek Prasad Rai, the Spokesperson for Nepal Police confirmed to ANI over the phone.

The 22-year-old cricket star, who also led the national cricket team at an early age was apprehended by Nepal Police upon his arrival at Tribhuwan International Airport on October 6.

A girl, 17, filed a case alleging that Lamichhane took her to various places in Kathmandu and Bhaktapur all day on August 21 and brought her to a hotel in Sinamangal of Kathmandu where she was raped the same night.

Soon after the registration of complaints, Lamichhane was suspended from his post and an arrest warrant was issued from Kathmandu District Court. While the incident unfolded back in Nepal, the star cricketer was abroad to play Caribbean Premier League (CPL) from Jamaica Tallawahs.

The District Court issued the arrest warrant against him on September 7 while the complainant had claimed the incident to occur on the night of August 21 in Kathmandu.



For over a month, Lamichhane remained off the radar but updated posts on his social media accounts claiming his innocence.

Upon his arrival back to Nepal via Doha on a Qatar Airways flight, he was handcuffed and taken into custody by Nepal Police as, the leg spinner in his post hours before the arrival had announced his expected time of arrival back to Kathmandu.

The court now can grant time upto 25 days from his arrest to investigate the case before filing a criminal case against him.

The cricketer has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing. He has said that he is seeking legal support against, what he said was wrongful prosecution and allegations.

"I am sure I will get justice and will return to the cricket ground soon to make the name and fame of my beloved country and I pray for a speedy trial. I will fully cooperate in all stages of the investigation and will fight a legal battle to prove my innocence. Let the justice prevail," he had said in a Facebook post.

As Lamichhane was arrested on Thursday (6 October) on the 11th day of Dashain and it would be the fourth day of his being kept in jail, the Police would now have a total of 21 days to investigate the matter.

Upon Lamichhane's arrival back in Kathmandu via Doha, the Police conducted his medical examinations and kept him in custody. With the countdown Dashain holidays ending on Sunday and re-opening the government offices, the Police are sure to face a shortness of time to investigate and file a stronger case. (ANI)

