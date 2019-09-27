Nepal Rastra Bank orders to deploy guard at every ATM round the clock

Kathmandu [Nepal], Sept 27 (ANI): Nepal Rastra Bank">Nepal Rastra Bank (NRB) on Thursday directed all private and public sector banks to deploy guards at every ATMs round the clock.

The latest directives of the central bank come at a time when it has suspended inter-bank transaction using cards, PoS (Point of Sales) and slashed down withdrawal limit on daily and monthly transactions.

"ATM booths being operated by the banks and financial institutions should be guarded by a security guard round the clock and must undergo special monitoring," NRB said in its order.

It also added, "If some suspicious incidents are found, there should be a channel to inform the officials concerned."

Earlier this month, Nepal Police had arrested six Chinese miscreants who had withdrawn millions of rupees bypassing the security provisions of the ATM booths in the country.

Police had also recovered as many as 135 fake ATM cards which were used for hacking from the possession of the accused.

Earlier on September 25, another group of suspects who were planning to steal 5 Billion rupees was busted by Nepal Police. (ANI)

