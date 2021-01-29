Nepal re-opens border with India with restrictions

Kathmandu [Nepal], January 29 (ANI): Nepal has re-opened its border with India after keeping it closed for months due to COVID-19 pandemic but the Indians will need permission to cross the border via land, according to the Nepal Home Ministry.

The Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday eased the restriction allowing the cross border movement with conditions.

"We have ordered to open borders from Thursday following some new measures. Indian and other nationals would require to take a prior permit from the Home Ministry while a Nepali can enter by registering their health details," Chandra Bahadur Budha, Spokesperson for the Home Ministry confirmed to ANI.



"This will be only applicable to those entering from 28 border points and travelling via land," he said while adding that new measures will not be applicable for those entering via air.

The Nepal government had ordered the closing of its borders with India and Nepal from March 23 last year to prevent the spread of coronavirus, according to a report by The Kathmandu Post.

As per the latest data by Johns Hopkins University, Nepal has recorded 270,588 COVID-19 cases and 2,020 deaths. (ANI)

