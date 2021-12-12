Nepal receives 19,65,600 doses of Moderna vaccine under COVAX facility

Kathmandu [Nepal], December 12 (ANI): Nepal on Sunday received 19,65,600 doses of Moderna vaccine from the COVAX facility, the third consignment and part of the 37,12,000 doses of the American vaccine committed by the facility, reported local media.

"We received 19,65,600 doses of the Moderna vaccine from the COVAX facility today (Sunday)," The Kathmandu Post quoted senior officer at the Logistic Management Section under the Department of Health Services, Badebabu Thapa, as saying.

These vaccine doses will be administered to children between 12 and 17 years in Nepal's 57 districts from December 20, the country's Ministry of Health and Population said.

Chief of the National Immunisation Programme, Sagar Dahal, told The Kathmandu Post that preparations are underway to roll out the Moderna vaccine from December 20 and students will be jabbed at their respective schools.

Under the COVAX facility, Nepal received 1,88,400 doses of the Moderna vaccine on December 4 and 14,97,600 doses of the vaccine on December 9.

For Nepal, the Moderna is the fifth COVID-19 vaccine which the country is going to use after AstraZeneca, Vero Cell, Janssen and Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccines. (ANI)